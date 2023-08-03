Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright

Illinois is becoming a major hub for copyright litigation. More than 40 cases were filed last month in the Prairie State, continuing an upward trend which traces back roughly 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have doubled the previous 12-month average. What's driving the momentum? Dozens of independent artists accuse e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit merchandise without permission, including on the fast-growing and controversial Chinese platform Temu. Similarly, major media companies accuse e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit toys and apparel from popular franchises like 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog' and 'Poppy Playtime.' Who's bringing the heat? Vogt IP, JiangIP, Jayaram PLLC, TME Law and Greer Burns & Crain are among the most active plaintiffs firms.

Internet & Social Media

August 03, 2023, 2:08 PM

