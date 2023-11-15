Litigation Surge - Michigan | General Motors | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Michigan | General Motors

General Motors was hit with a cluster of federal cases in Michigan on Tuesday. At least five federal lawsuits were filed, including four lemon law cases pertaining to a battery defect in Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles which led to a recall in 2021; the suits are part of a wave of cases launched after GM announced this past June that instead of replacing batteries, it would first perform diagnostic testing to assess whether vehicle owners were eligible for replacements. Plus, an employment class action alleges that Black security guards at the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit faced disparate treatment, hostile work environments and pressure to use racial profiling.

November 15, 2023, 12:38 PM

