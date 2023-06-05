Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Nike | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Nike

Nike was hit with a flurry of class actions last month. At least three federal class actions were initiated in California, Missouri and New Jersey, one of which accuses the company of 'greenwashing' by mislabeling certain products as 'eco-friendly' and 'made with recycled fibers' when in fact they're made from plastic and other synthetic materials. Another case pursues wage-and-hour claims, while an ADA lawsuit alleges that Nike's website is inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. Who got the work? Sheppard Mullin and Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to defend Nike.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 05, 2023, 2:49 PM

