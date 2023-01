News From Law.com

OpenAP—a targeted-TV-advertising firm owned by media giants NBCUniversal, Discovery, Fox and ViacomCBS—has hired Andy Dale as general counsel and chief privacy officer. Dale is joining the company after serving nearly three years as general counsel and chief privacy officer of Alyce, a business-to-business gifting platform.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 31, 2023, 2:02 PM