Ad-Tech Firm Viant Taps Competitors Ex-Lawyers for Legal Chi...

Advertising software company Viant Technology Inc. has hired a new chief legal officer and deputy general counsel who previously worked together in the legal department for a rival ad-tech firm. Ritesh Patel is taking over as Viant's chief legal officer, while Arish Gajjar is joining the Irvine, California-based company as deputy general counsel. They formerly were co-workers at The Trade Desk, where Patel served as assistant GC and Gajjar was associate GC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 19, 2022, 11:22 AM