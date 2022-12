New Suit - Trade Secrets

Dentons filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of flexible packaging provider ACW Flex Pack. The complaint takes aim at former ACW CEO Christopher Wrobel and his childhood friend and head of technology Thomas Ryan for allegedly conspiring to access and misappropriate proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06858, ACW Flex Pack LLC. v. Wrobel et al.

Cybersecurity

December 06, 2022, 7:57 PM