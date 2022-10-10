Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Winston & Strawn and Squire Patton Boggs partners Elizabeth F. Ahlstrand and Brian A. Cabianca have stepped in to represent ADESA Inc., a KAR Auction Services Inc. subsidiary, and Carvana-owned ADESA U.S., respectively, in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 26 in New York Western District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Octillo PLLC on behalf of online auction platform ACV Auctions Inc., claims that the dominant brick-and-mortar auction providers have conspired to restrict ACV's access to critical inventory management software used by consignors to sell off excess vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford, is 1:22-cv-00649, ACV Auctions, Inc. v. National Auto Auction Association, Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 10, 2022, 6:29 AM