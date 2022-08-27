New Suit - Antitrust

Carvana-owned ADESA U.S., Manheim Auctions and other participants in the wholesale used vehicle industry were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court. The suit, brought by online auction platform ACV Auctions Inc., claims that the dominant brick-and-mortar auction providers have conspired to restrict ACV's access to critical inventory management software used by consignors to sell off excess vehicles. ACV is represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Octillo PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00649, ACV Auctions, Inc. v. National Auto Auction Association, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 27, 2022, 1:58 PM