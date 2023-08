Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and Cesar Briales to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Osiris A. Gonzalez Law Firm on behalf of Federico Acuna and Yolanda Acuna. The case is 7:23-cv-00257, Acuna et al v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Federico Acuna

Yolanda Acuna

Plaintiffs

The Osiris A Gonzalez Law Firm PLLC

The Osiris A Gonzalez Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores Texas, LLC

Walmart Inc.

Cesar Briales

defendant counsels

Colvin Saenz Et Al

Colvin Chaney Et Al

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims