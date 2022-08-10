New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Acuity Systems. The suit arises from a telemetric platform development contract awarded by the federal government to defendant All Native Managed Services. Acuity Systems claims it is owed over half a million dollars for subcontract work performed in full. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00910, Acuity Systems, LLC v. All Native Managed Services Company.

Technology

August 10, 2022, 7:21 PM