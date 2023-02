New Suit

Acuity Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Rogers Ehrhardt, names American Family Mutual Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, State Farm Insurance and other claimants in connection with bodily injury claims pursuant to a commercial auto policy. The case is 1:23-cv-00015, Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company v. Jvanwinkle Trucking, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 1:12 PM