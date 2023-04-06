New Suit

Acuity Mutual Insurance filed an interpleader lawsuit against trucking company Ballance Contracting Services and more than 20 other defendants on Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, seeks to resolve competing insurance claims arising from a fatal truck accident in July 2022 in Jackson County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00225, Acuity v. Ballance Contracting Services LLC et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 7:40 PM

