New Suit

Acuity Mutual Insurance filed an interpleader lawsuit against trucking company Ballance Contracting Services and more than 20 other defendants on Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, seeks to resolve competing insurance claims arising from a fatal truck accident in July 2022 in Jackson County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00225, Acuity v. Ballance Contracting Services LLC et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 7:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Acuity, a Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Baker Sterchi Cowden And Rice L.l.c.

defendants

Geico Indemnity Company

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

USAA General Indemnity Company

Aaron Johnson

Alexender L. Schweinfurth

Ballance Contracting Services, LLC

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City

Christine M. Danforth

City of Kansas City, Mo

Employers Mutual Casualty Company

James Engle Custom Homes

Jasmine Mitchell

Jeffrey Ory

Jennifer Epperson

Jerry D. Danforth

Michael Epperson

Michael Jorgensen

Missouri Depart of Transportation

Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company

Samantha J. Schweinfurth

Shane M. Evans

Southern Missouri Containers, Inc.

Tyliece Johnson

Vivian Nagle

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute