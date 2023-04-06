New Suit
Acuity Mutual Insurance filed an interpleader lawsuit against trucking company Ballance Contracting Services and more than 20 other defendants on Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, seeks to resolve competing insurance claims arising from a fatal truck accident in July 2022 in Jackson County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00225, Acuity v. Ballance Contracting Services LLC et al.
Insurance
April 06, 2023, 7:40 PM
Plaintiffs
- Acuity, a Mutual Insurance Company
Plaintiffs
- Baker Sterchi Cowden And Rice L.l.c.
defendants
- Geico Indemnity Company
- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
- Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
- USAA General Indemnity Company
- Aaron Johnson
- Alexender L. Schweinfurth
- Ballance Contracting Services, LLC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Christine M. Danforth
- City of Kansas City, Mo
- Employers Mutual Casualty Company
- James Engle Custom Homes
- Jasmine Mitchell
- Jeffrey Ory
- Jennifer Epperson
- Jerry D. Danforth
- Michael Epperson
- Michael Jorgensen
- Missouri Depart of Transportation
- Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company
- Samantha J. Schweinfurth
- Shane M. Evans
- Southern Missouri Containers, Inc.
- Tyliece Johnson
- Vivian Nagle
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute