Activist Gets $295,000 After Woman Spat in Her Face | Law.co...

Connecticut attorney Kenneth J. Krayeske secured a $295,000 prejudgment remedy for his client. The court found that the defendant maliciously and intentionally spit in the plaintiff's face, and this action was likely due to the plaintiff's race. Keren Prescott, the plaintiff, is a Black Lives Matter activist and a Black woman. Prescott attended a protest on Jan. 6, 2021 outside the Connecticut Capitol building, and she used a megaphone to communicate slogans challenging racism.

March 17, 2023, 3:26 PM

