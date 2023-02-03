Activision to Pay $35M to Settle SEC Charges It Bungled Work...

News From Law.com

Video game maker Activision Blizzard will pay $35 million to settle allegations it improperly assessed employee complaints about workplace misconduct and violated the Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower protection rule. According to the SEC, between 2018 and 2021 the company failed to implement controls and procedures across its business units that would allow it to collect and analyze employee complaints of workplace misconduct.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 03, 2023, 11:25 AM