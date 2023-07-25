New Suit - Trademark

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of video games such as 'World of Warcraft' and 'Call of Duty,' filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, seeks to declare that Activision's use of Anthony Fantano's slices audio on TikTok is not likely to cause and has not caused market confusion and does not violate the defendant's infringement claims. According to the suit, Fantano created the slices audio on TikTok in 2021; marking it as a part of the 'commercial sounds' library on the platform and available as 'sounds that are licensed for commercial use.' Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05989, Activision Publishing Inc v. Fantano.

Technology

July 25, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Activision Publishing Inc

Plaintiffs

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

defendants

Anthony Fantano

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims