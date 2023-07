News From Law.com

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of video games such as "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty," has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeking a declaratory judgment that it did not infringe a TikTok user's publicity rights by using audio from one of his videos.

July 27, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /