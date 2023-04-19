New Suit - Trademark

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Active Release Techniques, a soft-tissue massage care provider. The complaint accuses Xcel Art Active Release Treatments and Xcel Art Active Release Techniques of using the 'Art' and 'Active Release Techniques' marks to cause confusion to consumers regarding its unauthorized affiliation with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02885, Active Release Techniques, LLC v. Xcel Performance Physical Therapy LLC d/b/a Xcel Art Active Release Techniques et al.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 6:50 AM

