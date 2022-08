Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Johnston Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial, to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit, was filed by Harper & Heim on behalf of the Active Auto Insurance Agency, Erick Pena and Richard Wetzel. The case is 8:22-cv-01584, Active Auto Insurance Agency Inc. et al. v. Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 7:20 PM