Overland Storage d/b/a Overland-Tandberg was sued by distributor ActionLink Services for breach of contract on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Gambrell & Russell, accuses the defendant of violating a distribution agreement by refusing to buy back nearly $1 million worth of unsold data storage devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00851, ActionLink Services LLC v. Overland Storage Inc.

July 20, 2023, 6:35 PM

Actionlink Services, LLC

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

Overland Storage, Inc. d/b/a Overland-Tandberg

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract