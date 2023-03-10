New Suit - Environmental

DLA Piper filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of waste cleanup services provider Action Cleanup Environmental Service Inc. The suit brings claims against the State of California Department of Transportation and other defendants for failing to pay Action Cleanup for any of its completed work in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in an effort to discriminate and intimidate minority-owned businesses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01798, Action Cleanup Environmental Services, Inc. v. State of California Department of Transportation et al.

Government

March 10, 2023, 8:43 AM