New Suit - Contract

Stites & Harbison filed a breach-of-lease lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Action 49 Junction I LLC. The complaint targets AIG TN Holding LLC for its failure to make rental payments between Aug. and Nov. 2020. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01072, Action 49 Junction I, LLC v. AIG TN Holding, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 7:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Action 49 Junction I, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stites & Harbison

defendants

AIG TN Holding, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract