New Suit - Contract

Shook, Hardy & Bacon filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Actalent Scientific. The complaint pursues claims against Quality Data Services for allegedly failing to pay invoices for services provided. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02465, Actalent Scientific, LLC v. Quality Data Services, Inc.

June 27, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Actalent Scientific, LLC

Plaintiffs

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

Quality Data Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract