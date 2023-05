Who Got The Work

Mitra P. Singh of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Kevin J. Hardiman in a pending lawsuit. The case, pertaining to the fraudulent transfer of over $7 million, was filed March 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Meister Seelig & Fein on behalf of Acropolis Gardens Realty Corp. and Acropolis Holdings LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 1:23-cv-02365, Acropolis Gardens Realty Corp. et al v. Signature Bank et al.

Real Estate

May 12, 2023, 7:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Acropolis Gardens Realty Corp.

Acropolis Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC

defendants

Signature Bank

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as Receiver for Signature Bank

Kevin J. Hardiman

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins LLP

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations