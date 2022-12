New Suit - Trademark

Acropolis Construction filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Acropolis Fine Crafted Custom Homes on Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by Whiteford Taylor & Preston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03191, Acropolis Construction Co. Inc. v. Acropolis Fine Crafted Custom Homes LLC.

Construction & Engineering

December 12, 2022, 4:02 PM