New Suit

DLA Piper filed a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court targeting Whetstone Atrium LLC and the U.S. federal government. The suit, concerning a commercial property mortgage, was brought on behalf of ACRC Lender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00187, Acrc Lender LLC v. Whetstone Atrium LLC et al.

Real Estate

January 12, 2023, 6:06 PM