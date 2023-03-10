Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Williams & Connolly and Childs McCune on Friday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against building equipment manufacturer Johnson Controls to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor and Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff on behalf of Acquest Holdings, Allied World Natural Assurance and other plaintiffs, alleges that a fire protection system valve installed by the defendant failed, resulting in over $11 million in flooding damages. The case is 1:23-cv-00636, Acquest Holdings FC LLC et al. v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 10, 2023, 8:07 PM