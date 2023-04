New Suit - Patent

Quanta Computer, a manufacturer of electronic devices, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The court case was filed by Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of ACQIS LLC. The case is 6:23-cv-00265, ACQIS, LLC v. Quanta Computer, Inc.

April 10, 2023, 7:33 PM

Acqis LLC

Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

Quanta Computer, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims