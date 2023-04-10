New Suit - Patent

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Taiwanese manufacturer better known as Foxconn, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Ward Smith & Hill on behalf of ACQIS LLC, asserts five patents pertaining to methods for increasing data transmission while reducing power consumption and noise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00264, ACQIS LLC v. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Technology

April 10, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Acqis LLC

Plaintiffs

Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

defendants

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims