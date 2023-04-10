Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Taiwanese manufacturer better known as Foxconn, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Ward Smith & Hill on behalf of ACQIS LLC, asserts five patents pertaining to methods for increasing data transmission while reducing power consumption and noise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00264, ACQIS LLC v. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
Technology
April 10, 2023, 7:31 PM