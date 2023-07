New Suit - Employment Contract

Acousti Engineering Company of Florida sued a former branch manager for violations of his employment agreement on Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Squire Patton Boggs, accuses the defendant of taking a position with a direct competitor in breach of non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02917, Acousti Engineering Company of Florida v. Jernigan.

Georgia

July 01, 2023, 8:10 PM

Acousti Engineering Company of Florida

Squire Patton Boggs

Christopher D. Jernigan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract