Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed a biometric privacy class action against Allegheny Ludlum to Illinois Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Beaumont Cosales LLC on behalf of employees who contend that they have not been notified where their fingerprint scans ae being stored and what will happen with the information. The case is 1:22-cv-06866, Acosta v. Allegheny Ludlum, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 07, 2022, 1:09 PM