Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Emily L. Fernandez has entered an appearance for VetMed Group LLC in a pending medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Perry Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Tiennet Acosta. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-03551, Acosta et al v. United States Of America et al.

Government

June 13, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Ernesto Acosta

Plaintiffs

Perry Law Firm

defendants

Deborah Jo Conway, M.D.

Loretta Settonni, M.D.

New York City Health And Hospitals Corporation

New York City Health and Hospitals Corporaton,

United States of America

United States Of America

Vetmed Group LLC

Victor Bykov, M.D.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims