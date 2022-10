Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hiscox Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lakeshore Law Center on behalf of 63 plaintiffs, stems from an underlying consumer class action. The case is 2:22-cv-07131, Acosta et al v. Hiscox Insurance Company Inc.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 9:10 PM