New Suit - Trade Secrets

Taft, Stettinius & Hollister filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of ACO Inc., a water management solutions company. The complaint, which targets ACO's former product manager Kraig Smith and his new employer Wavin USA Inc., accuses Smith of misappropriating confidential information to solicit ACO customers while working for a direct competitor. Further, the plaintiff contends that Smith also helped develop technology similar to a particular ACO product used for stormwater preservation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01301, Aco, Inc. v. Wavin USA Inc. c/o CT Corporation System et al.

Agriculture

June 30, 2023, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Aco, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Kraig Smith

Wavin USA Inc. c/o CT Corporation System

nature of claim: 880/