ACLU Lawsuit Says Georgia School District Ignored Racism Tar...

Four Black students sued a Georgia school district in federal court Friday, saying teachers and administrators violated their civil rights by fostering "a longstanding and ongoing environment of racial discrimination." The American Civil Liberties Union filed the civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the Effingham County School District in southeast Georgia. The unnamed teenage plaintiffs, identified only by their initials, allege that school officials ignored complaints of white students casually using racist slurs, and at times made Black students feel like troublemakers for reporting them.

June 26, 2023, 1:18 PM

