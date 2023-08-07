New Suit - Copyright

Dan Ackerman, a technology and video game journalist who recently became Editor-in-Chief of the tech news website Gizmodo, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Apple, screenwriter Noah Pink and other defendants on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Landau Group, alleges that the recently-released Apple TV+ film 'Tetris' copies material elements from Ackerman's 2016 non-fiction book 'The Tetris Effect: The Game That Hypnotized the World.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06952, Ackerman v. Pink et al.

Technology

August 07, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Ackerman

Plaintiffs

The Landau Group , PC

defendants

Apple Inc.

Access Industries, Inc.

AI Productions Ltd.

Marv Studios Ltd.

Maya Rogers

Noah Pink

Tetris Holding, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims