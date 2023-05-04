New Suit

Ackerman Finance sued the U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court over its PPP Loan program. According to the complaint, the SBA approved a PPP loan to Ackerman during the COVID-19 pandemic, then later excluded lenders like Ackerman from PPP eligibility and refused to forgive the loan. The suit seeks a declaration that the SBA's exclusionary rule for PPP loans violates the CARES Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00070, Ackerman Finance Inc. v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Ackerman Finance, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Isabella Casillas Guzman

Janet Yellen

The United States of America

United States Small Business Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision