Ackerman Finance sued the U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court over its PPP Loan program. According to the complaint, the SBA approved a PPP loan to Ackerman during the COVID-19 pandemic, then later excluded lenders like Ackerman from PPP eligibility and refused to forgive the loan. The suit seeks a declaration that the SBA's exclusionary rule for PPP loans violates the CARES Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00070, Ackerman Finance Inc. v. United States Small Business Administration et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 04, 2023, 4:43 PM