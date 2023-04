Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against InductEV, a company that provides wireless charging for electric vehicles, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming racial and disability bias, sexual harassment and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-01438, Acey v. Inductev.

Pennsylvania

April 14, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Assata Acey

defendants

Inductev

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination