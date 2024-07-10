Mark R.S. Foster of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed May 3 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott, Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns and GradyLaw, accuses the defendant of selling securities without registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:24-cv-02663, Aceves et al v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al.
Fintech
July 10, 2024, 3:51 PM