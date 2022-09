Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of Gerald M. Shapiro on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Regions Financial, an Alabama-based bank holding company, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a Newark Law Firm on behalf of Cynthia Acevedo. The case is 7:22-cv-00335, Acevedo v. Regions Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2022, 5:54 AM