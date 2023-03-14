Who Got The Work

Joseph J. Lynett of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for TGI Fridays Franchisor in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's West 34th St. premises, was filed Jan. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Robert Acevedo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:23-cv-00735, Acevedo v. DLR Properties, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 14, 2023, 6:38 AM