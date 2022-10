New Suit - Product Liability

Device manufacturer Cook Medical was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Dalimonte Rueb Stoller on behalf of Gloria Acevedo, who was allegedly injured by a faulty Gunther Tulip inferior vena cava filter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08892, Acevedo v. Cook Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 18, 2022, 7:30 PM