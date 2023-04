Removed To Federal Court

Footwear and apparel company Boot Barn removed an ADA class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Brodsky & Smith, alleges that the defendant's stores lack accessible parking lots and restrooms. Boot Barn is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 2:23-cv-02625, Acevedo v. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Arthur Acevedo

defendants

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Boot Barn, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches