Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Connecticut District Court on Tuesday. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Sandra Acevedo. The case is 3:22-cv-01155, Acevedo v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2022, 3:59 PM