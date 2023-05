Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Shamrock Food Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm, accuses the defendant of systematically terminating employees who report workplace injuries. The case is 2:23-cv-03886, Acevedo et al. v. Shamrock Food Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 20, 2023, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Angel Geigel

Jose Acevedo

Jose Ochoa

Richard Chillon

defendants

Does

Shamrock Food Company

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination