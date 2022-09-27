New Suit - Trade Secrets

Shutts & Bowen filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of health care compliance services provider Acevedo Consulting Incorporated. The suit brings claims against former Acevedo employee Sonal Patel, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information, including protected health information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81496, Acevedo Consulting Incorporated v. Patel.

Business Services

September 27, 2022, 5:44 AM