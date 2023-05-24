New Suit - Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court against accounting firm Lasiter & Lasiter in connection with certain employment tax credits offered to small businesses by the federal government amid COVID-19. The suit accuses the defendant of inducing plaintiff Acer Landscape Services to apply for tax credits that the business did not actually qualify for, causing it to obtain a payment of over $1.4 million fraudulently, from which the defendant received nearly $300,000 in commission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00531, Acer Landscape Services, LLC v. Lasiter & Lasiter Inc. PC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Acer Landscape Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Lasiter & Lasiter Inc. PC

Mark Lasiter

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract