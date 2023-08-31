Ace Trial Lawyer Chris Tritico Takes on the Houston School D...

News From Law.com

Attorney Christopher Tritico is representing a teachers union against the superintendent and board of managers of the Houston Independent School District, alleging they violated the Texas Education Code. The original petition filed Wednesday in Harris County 234th District Court is brought by the Houston Federation of Teachers Local 2415, which represents more than 6,000 school district employees. The union objects to a newly approved appraisal process and performance criteria teacher evaluation system it alleges does not conform to state law.

Education

August 31, 2023, 3:35 PM

