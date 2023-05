Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America. The complaint, seeking coverage for contracted roof repairs and property loss, was filed by Furtado Law on behalf of Ace Roofing & Construction Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-01323, Ace Roofing & Construction Inc v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, a Connecticut corporation.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 2:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Ace Roofing & Construction Inc

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, a Connecticut corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute