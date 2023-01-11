New Suit

Chubb subsidiary ACE Property and Casualty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry, names Enduring Memories Headstone Monument Co. and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation stemming from an FBI investigation which found that family members' bodies had been buried in the incorrect plots. The case is C:23-cv-10083, Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Enduring Memories Headstone Monument Co., LLC et al.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 5:23 PM