Who Got The Work

Charles E. Spevacek and Michael P. McNamee of Meagher & Geer have stepped in to defend Great American Assurance Co. in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The case was filed March 20 in Minnesota District Court by Hinshaw & Culbertson and Robinson & Cole on behalf of Ace Property & Casualty Insurance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:23-cv-00670, Ace Property & Casualty Insurance Company v. Ecolab Inc.

Insurance

May 04, 2023, 7:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Ace Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Robinson & Cole

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Great American Assurance Company

defendant counsels

Covington & Burling

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Meagher & Geer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute